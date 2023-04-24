Rapper Desiigner charged with exposing himself on flight to Minneapolis Rapper Desiigner charged with exposing himself on flight to Minneapolis 00:42

MINNEAPOLIS -- Desiigner, the rapper best known for his hit single "Panda," is accused in federal charges of exposing himself on an airplane heading from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota announced a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft against Sidney Royel Selby III Monday. Selby is better known by the name Desiigner.

Per the attorney's office, Selby was flying first class on Delta flight on April 17 when he exposed himself multiple times. He allegedly masturbated in his seat as well.

Selby was informed he was violating federal law and moved to the back of the plane, where two travel companions were tasked with monitoring him. An FBI agent interviewed him at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after the flight landed.

Desiigner is a now independent rapper who was formerly signed to Ye's GOOD Music label.