Coastal communities, foothill regions preparing for heavy rain

With heavy rain expected as soon as Wednesday evening throughout the Southland, coastal communities are busy preparing for the worst — but hoping for the best — as an atmospheric river looms.

A high surf advisory was placed into effect, causing city officials to jump into action in places like Seal Beach as waves potentially larger than any seen in recent years could hit the coast of SoCal.

"We're gonna be watching the rainfall, the amounts, see where it's pooling, see if the rising surf and rising tides are gonna get on top of that," said Seal Beach Marine Safety Lieutenant Chris Pierce. "If it does we're gonna have people out there. We have our water pumps in the right places that we can activate, so we can kinda dewater those areas. All we can do at this point is kinda watch and react to what the weather throws at us."

Water pumps were placed in locations like Seal Beach, specifically low-lying areas where flooding was likely.

Crews had already implemented a sand berm, as usual during winter, in the event of high surf that could reach homes along the shore.

In places like Canyon Country, residents were gearing up outside of their homes and businesses.

Their proximity to burn scars, like those of the Sand Fire and Tick Fire, which both raged in the area in recent years, places them at risk of debris and mud flows.

Neighbors hope that the hillsides will hold, especially since there hasn't been much rain in the region since the fires burned.