Watch CBS News
Local

Pursuit suspect leads police chase from Orange County to DTLA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Pursuit suspect leads chase from Orange County to DTLA
Pursuit suspect leads chase from Orange County to DTLA 01:01

A vehicle reported stolen in Orange County Monday night led police and the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit from the city of Orange to downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit entered Los Angeles County about 11:50 p.m. Monday on the northbound 405 Freeway and during the course of an hour wound up to the Altadena area via the 110 Freeway, the 210 Freeway and surface streets, according to the California Highway Patrol Officer.

A spike strip flattened one tire and eventually ended the pursuit at San Pedro and 1st streets downtown, the CHP said. The suspect was taken into custody.

The driver was wanted for allegedly stealing the minivan involved in the pursuit.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 8:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.