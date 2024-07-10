Pursuit of carjacking suspect in LA ends with smoke blowing out of car

A pursuit of a carjacking suspect ended Wednesday when officers surrounded the vehicle in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The suspect led officers on a chase earlier on the westbound 10 Freeway in Los Angeles. At 2:47 p.m., a police patrol vehicle rammed the rear end of the silver sedan as it drove over a sidewalk curb near South Vermont Avenue and Venice Boulevard.

Officers in other patrol vehicles got out, some of them raising their weapons as the billows of smoke emerged from the car.

They approached the car and pulled out an individual before placing them into handcuffs.

