Public's help needed to locate missing, at-risk LA resident last seen in Covina

By Iris Salem

KCAL News

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Los Angeles resident with dementia who was last seen in Covina. 

Luis Vega was seen last around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of E Bridger Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

missing-person.jpg
(credit: LASD)

Vega is described as a 77-year-old Hispanic man, standing 5'08" and weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants, a gold necklace, and a gold watch.

He is believed to be traveling in a dark blue 2002 Ford F150, California license plate number 6Y32065. Due to his dementia, Mr. Vega's family is very concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

