Public health rescinds warning about 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilling into creek near Rancho Palos Verdes

Public health officials have rescinded warning residents and visitors to stay away from a Rancho Palos Verdes waterway after tens of thousands of untreated sewage spilled into it.

The spill originated from a blocked main line at 6850 Faircove Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, which led to sewage discharging into Windport Canyon Creek and into Aqua Amarga Creek. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Health, about 30,000 gallons of untreated sewage has spilled into the waterway which ends in Lunada Bay.

Hours after issuing the warning, health officials rescinded it after learning that the sewage was absorbed in the dry creek bed.

The closures for the following areas have been rescinded:

Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

.75 miles up the coast from Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

.75 miles down the coast from Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay

Public Health advised against touching the water and wet sand in sewage spill areas.

Aqua Amarga Creek, where the spill occurred, opens into Lunada Bay, which is pictured above. Getty Images

Beach conditions are available 24 hours a day at the county's hotline 1-800-525-5662.

On June 7, about 5,000-6,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into the Malibu Lagoon. On June 6, 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Alhambra Wash in Long Beach, prompting health officials to close all of the coastal swimming areas in the city.

Public Health advised against touching the water and wet sand in sewage spill areas.