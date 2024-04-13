Public health officials warn Los Angeles area public of measles exposure

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning the Los Angeles area public of exposure to measles from a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled through the area March 30 through April 1.

Measles spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air and on surfaces for hours, even after the infected person has left.

People who were at the following locations during the dates and times below may be at risk of developing measles within 21 days from the exposure date, according to public health officials.

Saturday March 30:

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym: 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles (5:30 a.m. - 8 a.m.)

Denny's: 5535 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles, (time not yet determined)

Universal Studios: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Buca Di Beppo: 1000 Universal Studios Blvd, Universal City, CA (appx. 12 p.m.)

Cletus Chicken Shack in Universal Studies: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City (appx. 4 p.m.)

Lard Lad Doughnuts and EC Food Truck in Universal Studios: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City (time not yet determined)

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream: 445 N. Beverly Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (time not yet determined)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel: 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles

Sunday March 31

Sheraton Gateway Hotel Gym: 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles (5:30 a.m. -8 a.m.)

Jack in the Box: 1127 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood (appx. 11:00 a.m.)

Santa Monica Pier: Santa Monica

Pier Gear: 380 Santa Monica Pier #1, Santa Monica (time not yet determined)

El Torito Mexican Restaurant: 13715 Fiji Way, Marina Del Rey (6:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sheraton Gateway Hotel: 6101 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles

Monday, 4/1/24

Sheraton Gateway Hotel: 6101 W. Century Blvd., Los Angeles

Denny's: 5535 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles (time not yet determined)

Common measles symptoms:

High fever (higher than 101° F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

