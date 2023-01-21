Public encouraged to line procession route for Deputy Darnell Calhoun

A 50-mile procession for fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun will begin at 8 a.m. today from Murrieta to Rancho Cucamonga.

This will be the second deputy death procession the Riverside department has coordinated this month. A week prior to Deputy Calhoun being shot and killed, the department faced Deputy Isaiah Cordero's line-of-duty death Dec. 29. And before that they hadn't had one in 15 years.

The sheriff's department is encouraging public support along the route as Deputy Calhoun is transported to Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive, in Rancho Cucamonga where a funeral service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies and San Diego Police Department officers will take part and other law enforcement agencies were invited to join

The service will be live-streamed on the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Facebook and YouTube pages. Interment services will be private.

According to the sheriff's department, the procession route from the mortuary to the church is as follows:

Northbound on Washington Avenue from the mortuary parking lot

Turn right, head eastbound on Kalmia Street and merge onto Interstate 15 north

Continue Interstate 15 north to 4th Street, Rancho Cucamonga

Exit 4th Street and travel westbound to Milliken Avenue

Turn right Milliken Avenue and proceed northbound to Arrow Route

Turn left onto Arrow Route and continue west to White Oak Avenue.

Turn left on Elm Avenue into the Abundant Living Family Church

Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil at Town Square Park in Murrieta honoring Calhoun. He was raised in Murrieta and his parents own Calhoun's Texas Family Barbeque in Old Town Murrieta.

DEPUTY DEATH

On Friday, Jan. 13. Deputy Calhoun responded to a domestic violence child custody call in Lake Elsinore.

Investigators say when he approached the home on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, 42 year old Jesse Navarro allegedly opened fire, striking Calhoun

When backup arrived, the second deputy saw Calhoun in the street and a gun battle ensued between the second deputy and the suspect.

The suspect was shot and taken to Inland Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, Calhoun died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old deputy leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young sons, ages two and four.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association issued the following statement:

"Deputy Darnell Calhoun answered the call to serve, defend and protect our community. Within a span of two weeks, Riverside County has lost another hero way too early in life. Deputy Calhoun was a leader in community policing, believed in people and his ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their needs; and work together to find solutions to the issues they were facing. To Darnell, being a Police Officer in San Diego and Deputy in Riverside was about making the community a better and safer place for everyone.

Our heart aches for the family, friends, and fellow deputies of Darnell Calhoun, and we ask everyone to take a moment to remember his selfless service."