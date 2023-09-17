Public calls for woman who attacked teen at Harbor City McDonald's to come forward

Protestors gathered outside of a McDonald's located in Harbor City on Saturday, calling on the woman who was caught on camera attacking a teenager last week to come forward.

Kassidy Jones, 13, was assaulted at the fast food restaurant, located in the 1700 block of Lomita Boulevard, on Sept. 6. She says that she walked out of the bathroom and the woman attacked her without cause.

Jones says that she made eye contact with the woman, which prompted her to begin swearing her out, even saying, "I fight kids."

Video shows the woman hitting the teen in the face, grabbing her by the hair and hurling her to the ground before a McDonald's employee stepped in to pull the woman away.

Jones after the attack. Angelina Gray

Jones suffered cuts and bruises to her face.

"She's afraid and just can't believe that no one helped her inside of McDonalds," Jones' mother Angelina Gray said while speaking to the press on Saturday. "No one stepped up to say anything."

They were joined by other community members outside of the restaurant on Saturday, including civil rights activist Najee Ali, the Director of Project Islamic Hope.

"The family and community leaders are calling for the immediate arrest of this woman and criminal charges to be filed against adult McDonald's employees who had an obligation under the law to intervene or call police to stop the beating," Ali said in a statement. "AB 1422, The Sherrice Iverson Law, makes it a crime for adults not to help or call police when a child is being brutally beaten or sexually assaulted."

At the latest, Los Angeles Police Department did not have any information on the woman involved in the attack. They do say that once she's taken into custody she will face child abuse and battery charges.