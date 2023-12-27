Watch CBS News
Protestors temporarily block roadway at LAX, leaving crews with debris cleanup

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Protestors calling for an Israel-Gaza ceasefire momentarily blocked the roadway near LAX  Wednesday morning, leaving cones and other debris behind for crews to clear after they dispersed. 

The incident was first reported at 1 World Way and moved locations around 9:18 a.m. to Sepulveda Blvd. and W. Century Boulevard.

Around 9:18 a.m., the Los Angeles Airport Police reported that the group blocked the roadway with cement blocks and other objects. From SKYCal, it could be seen that protestors blocked traffic on Century Boulevard in front of the Sheraton, using cones and other things as well as themselves.

protest-at-lax.jpg
A group halts traffic on Century Boulevard near LAX, using themselves and objects to block the roadway. KCAL News

Police advised that the Century entrance is being impacted and warned drivers to use entrances off Sepulveda Boulevard. Around 10:38 a.m. Century Boulevard reopened, and there were no impacts to flights, according to LAAirport PD.

Around the same time Wednesday morning, protestors in New York stopped traffic at John F. Kennedy International Airport, holding signs in support of Palestinians related to the Israel-Hamas war

This is a developing story. 

First published on December 27, 2023 / 9:53 AM PST

