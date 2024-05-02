"I'm happy I was part of history," pro-Palestinian protester proud of activism despite threat of arrest

A UC Irvine senior expressed her determination to spread her message despite police arresting more than 200 of her peers at UCLA's pro-Palestinian encampment.

Senior Sarah Khalid said she's been on the ground floor of organizing the pro-Palestinian encampment at the Orange County university. While originally scared this would affect her graduation in June, Khalid said she would gladly pause her life.

"I'd gladly put everything on hold. I'd put work on hold. I'd put school on hold. I put my family on hold," she said. "My family misses me because this is way bigger than just me."

Khalid will be spending her fourth night in a tent. It's been a peaceful protest in Irvine but she knows that could change which ultimately could affect her future.

"Being here, there is a risk of arrest and I have been told there is some in my career it may affect my career," Khalid said. "Some people have discouraged me from taking part in it."

The 21-year-old is proud of her activism even if it means she could be arrested and face charges. Beyond college, Khalid wants to earn her doctorate and become a licensed therapist yet those close to her worry that her role here could impact that.

Bonni Pomush makes a living helping people get jobs as the CEO at Working Wardrobes. She says the protesting students are in control of the words and images they post on social media. Ultimately, students can overcome negative perceptions from future employers.

"When they cross the line into criminal behavior ... then [they've] crossed a line, and when they've crossed that line, [they've] made a choice that has consequences," Pomush said.

No matter what happens, Khalid said she is happy to be part of history.

"I'll tell myself I'm happy I was part of history," she said. "This is going down in the history books. I'll even tell my children about it. I'll show them pictures, videos. I'll tell them your mom was a part of this."