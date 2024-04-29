Protesters plan another rally at USC in Los Angeles

More protests surrounding the war in Gaza are planned to happen on the campus of University of California on Monday, April 29.

The demonstration at USC is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the entrance to USC on the corner of Hoover Street and Jefferson Boulevard. Activists plan to call on USC President Carol Folt to begin "emergency campus student dialogue" in response to the demonstrations.

USC students, who protest the war in Gaza, spend time at the tent camp they erected at Founders Park on the USC campus in Los Angeles on April 27, 2024. The campus gates are closed to the public and the marquee 65,000-attendee "main stage" commencement ceremony has been called off. Genaro Molina

USC Department of Public Safety sent out an alert on Sunday stating the campus will only be open to "students, staff, faculty and registered guests."

Protesters started gathering at USC and UCLA last week to demonstrate in support of Palestinian and Israeli efforts in the Middle East during the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Fights broke out at UCLA Sunday among pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters after a barrier meant to separate the dueling groups of demonstrators was breached.

The Israeli American Council, along with several other Jewish organizations, sponsored a rally to show support for Jewish students after days of often intense pro-Palestinian protests at campuses across the United States, including at crosstown USC.

Members of the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice also scheduled a demonstration to support students' right to protest, in response to a request from pro-Palestine protesters at the campus.

Authorities said both groups faced off on the lawn between Haines Hall and Kaplan Hall.

Mary Osako, vice chancellor of UCLA Strategic Communications, issued a statement saying, "UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken to report that today, some physical altercations broke out among demonstrators on Royce Quad."

No arrests were reported on Sunday.