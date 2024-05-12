Protest planned outside Pomona graduation ceremony on Sunday

Hundreds of protesters are planning to gather outside the Shrine Auditorium, where Pomona College is scheduled to hold its relocated 2024 commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 12.

Students, faculty and activists from universities throughout Southern California are expected to gather around 3:30 p.m. before the ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

The graduation was relocated nearly 40 miles away from the main campus in Claremont after dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters refused to leave their encampment at the original site.

Organizers said this is just the latest salvo in their ongoing push to get Pomona College to divest from all Israeli-tied companies and weapons manufacturers.

"By converging outside the Shrine Auditorium, student organizers aim to amplify their demands and expose the interconnected nature of their struggles, linking the fight for Palestinian liberation to broader struggles for social justice and the dismantling of oppressive systems," George Smith, a director from Pomona Divest from Apartheid, said in a statement early Sunday.

The statement from Smith continued with, "Their message will be impossible to ignore: complicity in the oppression of Palestinians will not be tolerated, and the fight for justice will continue to escalate."

The college's main commencement ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday on the Marston Quad at the main campus in Claremont, but is now set for 6 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium near USC.

Individual college department graduations were held Saturday at various locations on the Pomona College campus to avoid the previously erected graduation stage and reception area where dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters remain as part of an encampment.

Large banners reading "The people's campus for Palestine" and the Palestinian flag were seen Thursday still hanging from the commencement stage.

Protesters have vowed to remain in place and block graduation activities unless the college commits to divestment.

"Students are prepared to defend the encampment until their demands are met, and call upon the college to heed the overwhelming support for divestment in their community," said a statement from Pomona Divest from Apartheid.

Pomona College officials responded in a statement issued last Monday saying, in part, "Our students, faculty, staff and alumni hold a range of viewpoints. Throughout the year, college leaders have offered to meet with student protesters and will continue to do so. We will promote safety for all members of our community and pursue our educational mission, considering the full range of viewpoints."

Protest organizers said they refuse to meet with college officials until they agree to "preconditions," including disclosure of the college's Israel-related investments and full amnesty for negotiators and other protesters.

They said 19 students were arrested April 5 while taking part in a sit-in at the university president's office.

In a statement released after that action in early April, Starr said some activists at the sit-in refused to identify themselves and "proceeded to verbally harass staff, even using a sickening, anti-Black racial slur in addressing an administrator."

Starr said the occupation violated college policies, but "as we have expressed in the past, we work with students who are exercising their right to protest unless that protest impedes on the rights of others. In addition, we require all individuals on campus to identify themselves upon request by campus administrators or Campus Safety. This is imperative for the safety of our community, especially when these individuals are masked."