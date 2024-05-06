Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment on graduation stage at Pomona College

Protesters set up encampment on graduation stage at Pomona College

With graduation happening this weekend, pro-Palestinian protesters set up camp on the commencement stage at Pomona College.

Like many protests at other college campuses, protesters demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and for its university to cut ties to Israel.

"Students, faculty and staff all want divestment on Pomona campus," protest spokesperson Sinqi Chapman said. "Now, it's really the turn of Pomona College to really respond to that call."

Chapman said the demonstrators called on the school to disclose their financial ties since the protesters don't know if Pomona College has any ties to Israel.

School administrators said they would meet with the protesters in a statement.

"Throughout the year, college leaders have offered to meet with student protesters and will continue to do so. We will promote safety for all members of our community and pursue our educational mission, considering the full range of viewpoints," administrators stated.

Sophomore Will Bennett said students have the right to speak up but also expressed his peers' concerns.

"I think there are also people on campus who just don't feel safe with what's going on," he said. "A lot of Jewish students aren't as vocal ... They don't want to be attacked. I even know one kid who transferred."

Earlier in April, an encampment occupying the same space was dismantled by officials, which led to the arrest of 20 people after they took over an administration building.