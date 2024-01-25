Prolific thief who hit Orange County Target stores for nearly $40k finally arrested

Authorities have finally arrested the prolific thief who repeatedly hit Target stores throughout Southern California for months, making off with tens of thousands of dollars.

Irvine police began their search for the suspect, finally identified as 33-year-old San Clemente man Andrew Michael Standridge, back in April as he was repeatedly caught on store surveillance footage grabbing items from unsuspecting employees and running from from the store.

Between April 2023 and October 23, investigators believe that he hit more than two dozen Target locations, costing the popular department store more than $25,000 in that span of time.

#IRVINEPDPIO - On January 12, we shared a #FelonyFriday post looking for a man suspected of stealing iPads from Target stores. We received multiple tips from the community, and our Detectives immediately started looking for the suspect. Information was shared with other pic.twitter.com/ZjtIGj70d8 — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) January 25, 2024

They appeared to intensify their search on January 12, when they posted new video of Standridge as he ripped an iPad from a store employee's hands, again sprinting from the store before he could get caught.

"The suspect has continued his crime spree, and the estimated loss to Target is $39,000," Irvine police said at the time on X.

Finally, after months of investigation, Standridge was caught by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Retail Crime Task Force members, who located him in Costa Mesa.

He was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on multiple undisclosed charges.