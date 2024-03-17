Probe underway after man allegedly armed with replica handgun is killed in East LA

Deputies say man was armed with metal stick and harassing customers before shooting in East LA

Deputies say man was armed with metal stick and harassing customers before shooting in East LA

Deputies say man was armed with metal stick and harassing customers before shooting in East LA

An investigation continued Sunday following a fatal deputy involved shooting in East Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after deputies responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a business and an individual with a gun.

When deputies responded to the location in the 3600 block of Pomeroy, they encountered the suspect who they allege produced a handgun. That's when a deputy opened fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say they recovered a replica handgun.

The state's Department of Justice is handling the investigation, authorities said. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.