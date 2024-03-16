Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in East LA

An investigation is underway after an apparent deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles late Friday evening.

It happened a little before 10 p.m. when deputies were called to the El Tio Tono Market near Pomeroy Street and N. Eastman Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

No deputies are reported to have been injured during the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.