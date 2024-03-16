Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in East LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in East LA
Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in East LA 00:24

An investigation is underway after an apparent deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles late Friday evening. 

It happened a little before 10 p.m. when deputies were called to the El Tio Tono Market near Pomeroy Street and N. Eastman Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. 

No deputies are reported to have been injured during the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 10:09 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.