Probe continues following shooting death of man in Santa Ana

An investigation was underway Sunday after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police received reports of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Bristol Street and Memory Lane.

When they responded, they located the victim who was later identified as Fernando Manuel Lopez of Santa Ana. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures.

Witnesses are being sought by police.

Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.