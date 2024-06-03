Pride flag goes up on LA County property in Downey, despite city ban

A pride flag went up at the Office of Education building in Downey Monday, despite the city's neutral flag policy that allows only the display of the flags of the United States, the state, city and prisoners of war on city owned and maintained property.

Supervisor Janice Hahn led the hoisting, as the building is on Los Angeles County property. The supervisor rose the pride flag on eight county-owned properties in the area to celebrate Pride Month.

"For the past three years, the pride Flag has flown over your wonderful city, but a few weeks ago the City Council narrowly voted, but still it was a majority, to end that practice," Hahn said.

The supervisor refers to a May revised ordinance in which the Downey City Council voted 3-2 to limit what flags can be displayed on city property, enacting a "neutral flag" policy. This amendment came about three years after the city first flew the pride flag at City Hall.

Downey Mayor Trujillo and City Councilman Ortiz voted against the May revision, and Hahn addressed the two during Monday's ceremony.

"All dark clouds have a silver lining, right. When one door closes, 100 more open. I am here today because I wanted to make sure that Mayor Trujillo, and your colleague Horatio Ortiz know that we appreciate them being on the right side of history," Hahn said.

The city of Downey issued an official statement on Monday's ceremony. "Supervisor Janice Hahn's Pride Flag raising ceremony at the Los Angeles County Office of Education is sponsored by Los Angeles County at a County facility and, therefore, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the City of Downey."