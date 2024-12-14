President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar as deputy secretary of Homeland Security

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Los Alamitos Mayor Troy Edgar as the deputy secretary of Homeland Security.

"Troy served for me previously as the Chief Financial Officer and Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management for Homeland Security, where he did an outstanding job managing their $90 Billion Dollar budget, resourcing critical immigration policy, and funding Wall construction," Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Edgar graduated from USC and perviously served as the mayor of Los Alamitos. He spent 12 years on the city council starting in 2006, which included his three terms as mayor. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran and currently an executive at IBM.

"... He helped me lead the City and County revolt against Sanctuary Cities in 2018," Trump's post said. "I am very excited to have Troy on our team, as he will help us Make America Great Again!"

Edgar previously founded management consulting firm Global Conductor and worked as an executive at Boeing and Price Waterhouse.

Trump also nominated Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes as the chair of the Intelligence Advisory Board. Nunes was previously a U.S. representative from 2003 to 2022 in the 21st and 22nd districts and the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.