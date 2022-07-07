President Biden nominates former Metro CEO Phillip Washington as next FAA administrator

President Joe Biden Wednesday nominated former Metro CEO Phillip Washington as the next administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Washington served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for six years from 2015 to 2021 and is currently the CEO of Denver International Airport.

DENVER, CO - MAY 5: DIA CEO Phillip A. Washington speaks during a ceremony to unveil the new C concourse addition at Denver International Airport on Thursday, May 5, 2022. AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

On Wednesday, the White House announced the nomination saying Washington oversaw an $8 billion budget and 11,000 employees during his time at Metro.

Prioir to working at the agency, Washington was the CEO of the Denver Regional Transportation District.