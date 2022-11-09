Joe Chahayed is a grandpa of 10 who emigrated to the U.S. in the 80s. He just won $1 million for selling the $2.04 billion Powerball ticket.

California ticket wins record $2B Powerball prize California ticket wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot 01:29

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday — and the owner of the Southern California business that sold the lucky ticket is getting a hefty sum himself.

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. For selling the winning ticket, business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a Powerball bonus of $1 million.

"I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.

Joe Chahayed, owner of Joe's Service Center, the Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, is the man who sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket. He is seen meeting the media on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Chahayed said he didn't know who won the giant prize but hopes it's someone local.

"I wish I knew the person but most people who buy tickets from me are from the neighborhood. I hope one of them will be the winner," he said.

Chahayed said he would spend his $1 million on his five children and donate some to the community.

"My son is expecting a baby in two months, so we are excited!" said Chahayed said, according to CBS Los Angeles. "We can have a nice celebration for another baby. I have 10 grandchildren."

In the meantime, Chahayed is relishing the moment after emigrating to Los Angeles from Syria in the 1980s, the station reported. He came with his wife, two kids and around $14,000 to his name.

"I never collect welfare, I never collect Medicare, I never collect any money from the government. All what I do, I work hard, seven days a week. I raised my kids, graduated from the college and bought a house and I bought a business all because I work hard and become an honest man," Chahayed said.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.