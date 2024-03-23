Powerball ticket worth $2.4 million sold in Sun Valley

While there was no ticket matching all of the necessary numbers to take home the estimated $750 million jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, a multi-million dollar ticket was still sold in the San Fernando Valley.

The ticket, which matched five of the necessary six numbers, is worth approximately $2.4 million and was sold at the 7-Eleven on 12500 Roscoe Boulevard in Sun Valley, according to a post on X from the California Lottery.

Since there were no players that matched all of the numbers, the Powerball jackpot will grow yet again ahead of Monday's drawing.

Winning numbers for Saturday night's draw were: 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and the Powerball number was 3.

