Powerball lottery ticket worth nearly $4 million sold in Fontana
A Powerball lottery ticket matching five of six numbers drawn on Monday was sold in Fontana.
The ticket, worth $3.98 million, was sold at the ARCO ampm store located in the 16100 block of Slover Avenue.
The winning numbers are: 1, 4, 12, 36, and 49 with a Powerball of 5.
No tickets matching all six numbers were sold, bringing the grand total of the Powerball jackpot to $653 million. There have now been 31 drawings without a winner.
The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday. Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
A $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Altadena in 2022, the largest in the game's history.
