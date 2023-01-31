Powerball lottery ticket worth nearly $4 million sold in Fontana

A Powerball lottery ticket matching five of six numbers drawn on Monday was sold in Fontana.

The ticket, worth $3.98 million, was sold at the ARCO ampm store located in the 16100 block of Slover Avenue.

The winning numbers are: 1, 4, 12, 36, and 49 with a Powerball of 5.

#BREAKING One lucky #PowerBall ticket in CA matched 5 numbers tonight, winning $3.98 million! It was sold in Fontana (San Bernardino Co). Plus, NOBODY hit the #jackpot, so now the estimated top prize for Weds is $653 million! #CaliforniaEducation https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) January 31, 2023

No tickets matching all six numbers were sold, bringing the grand total of the Powerball jackpot to $653 million. There have now been 31 drawings without a winner.

The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday. Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

A $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Altadena in 2022, the largest in the game's history.