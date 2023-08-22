Power outage at White Memorial Hospital forces patient evacuations

Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights evacuated after power outage

Patients at White Memorial Hospital in Boyle Heights were taken to designated hospitals today after being evacuated due to a power outage.

Many of those patients were on ventilators and deemed to be in critical condition.

The outage was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday and firefighters were called to 1720 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. between North Boyle Avenue and North State Street regarding a power outage at the hospital's Specialty Care Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were 241 patients affected by the loss of power, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

17 of those patients were in critical condition and had to be transported to designated hospitals "with more patients being prepared for transport."

The remaining 211 patients in non-critical were moved to the hospital's South Tower, authorities said.

The evacuated patients included infants and their mothers. One patient was giving birth during the outage and another patient was rescued after being trapped inside a non-working elevator.

The cause of the outage is unknown.