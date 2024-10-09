Possibly armed man escapes standoff with LASD deputies in Lakewood

Deputies were engaged in a standoff with a possibly armed man who was barricaded inside of a car at a Lakewood parking lot with a pit bull that they believe may be dangerous when he escaped on Wednesday evening.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, had been locked inside his car for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. At around 11:20 p.m., video from the scene shows the suspect driving over a divider in the parking lot and speeding away.

He has not yet been located.

It all began early Wednesday evening in the Carwood Shopping Center, located in the 4100 block of Woodruff Avenue, deputies said.

They were driving through the parking lot when they noticed the suspect's car, who was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Deputies say that they have been unable to approach the vehicle both out of fear that the man is armed, and because they have reason to believe that the pit bull he has inside of the car may be dangerous.

LASD vehicles could be seen boxing the car in late Wednesday evening, including some BearCats from the department's Special Enforcement Bureau. Several spike strips were laid both in front of and behind the car incase he attempted to drive away.

SkyCal was overhead as the standoff continued, in which the suspect could be seen smoking cigarettes and not complying with deputies as they attempted to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.