Pop star Shakira could serve 8 years in Spanish prison for tax case

Colombian pop star Shakira could potentially spend up to eight years in prison if she is convicted in a fraud case brought against her by the Spanish government.

Shakira, who is 45-years-old and recently divorced Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, could face eight years in Spanish prison if she is found guilty after prosecutors on Friday said they will ask the court for a sentence of eight years and two months if the three-time Grammy Award winner is convicted of tax evasion.

She rejected a plea deal from prosecutors earlier this week.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

BARCELONA, SPAIN: Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona and Shakira pose with the trophy after FC Barcelona won the Copa del Rey Final match on May 30, 2015. David Ramos / Getty Images

Her publicists in London said in a statement Friday that Shakira "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer." The publicists accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Shakira's Spanish public relations team said earlier this week that the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira was married to Piqué for 11 years and lived in Barcelona with their two children.