Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué announce split after 11 years together

Colombian pop star Shakira, 45, and Barcelona soccer team defender Gerard Piqué, 35, announced they are splitting up after being together for 11 years.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the joint statement released on Saturday read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."

Rumors of the couple's pending split have captivated Spanish media for days amid reports that Piqué had left the family's Barcelona home and moved into an apartment following his alleged infidelity, first reported by El Periódico.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Milan Pique Mebarak, Shakira, Sasha Pique Mebarak and Gerard Pique attend the New York Knicks Vs Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2017 in New York City. James Devaney / Getty Images

The couple reportedly met on set while filming the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" which was the official song during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in which the Barcelona footballer was one of several players who made a cameo. According to People, the couple became public with their relationship in March 2011.

The two never married, but were in a long-term relationship and had two children together, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Before her performance in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside J.Lo, Shakira told 60 Minutes that marriage scared her, saying she didn't want Piqué to see her "as the wife," but rather "his lover, his girlfriend."

"It's like a little forbidden fruit… I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on behavior."

Following the official split, questions now remain over custody of the children. The split also comes as Shakira faces a tax fraud investigation in Spain, in which she denies any wrongdoing.