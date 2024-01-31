Police track down suspect that allegedly lit Pasadena church on fire

Investigators have found the man accused of lighting a Pasadena church on fire earlier this month.

The Pasadena Police Department connected 32-year-old Michael Monzon to the two "suspicious" fires at the downtown parish after he was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives said Monzon allegedly set Dream Church, which used to be named Grace Korean Methodist Church, on fire on Jan. 19 at about 9 p.m. However, authorities were not alerted about it until 6 a.m. It sustained minor damages but no one was hurt.

As the department investigated the suspicious fire, Monzon allegedly continued his crime spree on Jan. 21 when he allegedly tried to carjack someone with what appeared to be a gun at a gas station in the 1800 block of East Colorado Boulevard. A few hours later, Monzon allegedly started another fire in a parking lot in the 1100 block of East Colorado Boulevard.

Deputies arrested Monzon in Temple City on Jan. 24 on unrelated charges. Detectives are still trying to determine what drove him to start the fires.

Investigators seized an item that was made to look like a gun from Monzon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged him with two counts of arson, burglary, attempted carjacking and carrying a dirk or dagger.