Arson investigation underway after fire breaks out at Pasadena church

By Dean Fioresi

An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a church in Pasadena early Saturday. 

Crews were dispatched to Dream Church, located in the 1300 block of Colorado Boulevard, at around 6:30 a.m. after learning of the fire, according to a statement from the Pasadena Fire Department. 

The fire was out by the time that firefighters arrived, but they deemed the fire "suspicious," prompting them to call arson investigators to the scene. 

There was minor damage reported to the church but no injuries.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 5:28 PM PST

