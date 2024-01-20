Arson investigation underway after fire breaks out at Pasadena church

An arson investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a church in Pasadena early Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to Dream Church, located in the 1300 block of Colorado Boulevard, at around 6:30 a.m. after learning of the fire, according to a statement from the Pasadena Fire Department.

The fire was out by the time that firefighters arrived, but they deemed the fire "suspicious," prompting them to call arson investigators to the scene.

There was minor damage reported to the church but no injuries.

Arson fire investigation. 6:30 a.m. 1/20, Church on the 1300 blk. Colorado Blvd. Fire out on arrival. Units will be on-scene until approx. 10:30 a.m. Investigators enroute @PasadenaGov @PasadenaPD pic.twitter.com/JxHjAn5hvf — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) January 20, 2024