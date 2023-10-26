Police shoot armed teenager in Alhambra; nearby elementary school closed for day as police investigate

Police shot and wounded a teenager in Alhambra early Thursday, prompting a nearby elementary school to close for the day as their investigation continued.

The shooting happened just before 5:40 a.m., when Alhambra Police Department officers were called to the area near S. Meridian Avenue and W. Commonwealth Avenue, according to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting with the investigation.

Officers were originally dispatched to the scene for a suspect who was armed with a firearm during an alleged robbery in the 600 block of S. Fremont Avenue.

They located him blocks away inside of a vehicle before he ran into the backyard of a vacant home on Meridian Ave. As they approached the suspect, he allegedly produced a firearm, which prompted officers to open fire.

LASD says that the unidentified 17-year-old male was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the lower body. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police say that they recovered the gun at the scene.

Emery Park Elementary School, which is located on Commonwealth Ave., was closed for the day as a result of the ongoing investigation. School is scheduled to resume as usual on Friday.

"The incident did NOT occur on campus," Alhambra Unified School District said in a post on X, disclosing that families would not be able to safely access the school due to the police presence. "Please avoid the area."

With SkyCal overhead, multiple evidence markers could be seen littering the investigation area.