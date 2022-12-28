Police seek further victims of Hyde Park street takeover

Los Angeles Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to seek information from the public about additional victims in a street takeover that killed a woman on Christmas night.

Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was standing in a crowd of spectators near the northeast corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. at about 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 25 when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" in the intersection. Guajaca was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Camaro, was seized by LAPD.

On Wednesday, LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said police are searching for other victims of Sunday night's event. He estimated six or seven other people were injured in the incident, possibly by the same vehicle that lost control.

Based on video from social media and area businesses, one male individual appeared to be the victim of an attack by several others in the crowd, and may have sustained head trauma.

A tow truck was also taken into police custody. Police were seeking two other vehicles involved, both Nissan Infinitis: one was described as two-tone gray and the other was described as white.

Moreno said there were approximately 200 people in Sunday night's crowd.

Anyone with any information on Sunday night's crash was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.