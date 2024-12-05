Watch CBS News
Police searching for suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars in Huntington Beach

By Michele Gile

/ KCAL News

Someone in Huntington Beach is throwing rocks at cars and it's causing a lot of damage and concern. 

The Huntington Beach Police Department said they have received several reports of rocks being thrown at drivers on Pacific Coast Highway between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue which is a few miles to the north. Investigators believe the thousands of dollars in damages have been caused by one or more people. They are concerned that someone could be killed or seriously injured by the rocks. 

Offices said the instances started in November and continued into the first week of December. The most recent case caused two dents on the side door of a car near Warner and Brightwater around 8 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told detectives they saw juveniles running away and riding off on electric bikes. Investigators said the instances have happened at all times of the day and night. 

"That could really hurt somebody," Resident Anneke Glore said. "I mean we had people dropping rocks off of freeway overpasses and people died. It's dangerous."

Two minors were taken into custody last month for one the incidents, according to police. 

"It's just scary knowing that because we walk almost every day in this area," Fountain Valley resident Jay Iida said. "This is the first I've heard of it."

