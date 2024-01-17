Police release video of moments three cars hit and kill pedestrian in Pacoima

Video released after three cars hit and kill pedestrian in Pacoima

A pedestrian died after he was struck by three hit-and-run drivers in Pacoima late Friday, Jan. 12, and residents living in the area say it was only a matter of time when it comes to the dangerous stretch of road.

Investigators say that the man, who they believe to be either in his 20s or 30s, was crossing San Fernando Road, just south of Montague Street, at around 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a light-colored pickup truck traveling northbound in southbound lanes, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

The collision caused the man to fall to the ground in northbound lanes, where he was then hit by a second car as he was trying to get up. They described that second car as a light-colored full-size SUV.

The impact of the second crash sent the man flying into southbound lanes on San Fernando Road, where he was run over by a third car, which they described as a dark-colored mid-sized SUV.

All three drivers fled from the scene, failing to render any aid to the man as he laid in the street.

Investigators say that the first and second cars were last seen heading northbound on San Fernando Road towards Osborne Street, while the third was heading southbound towards Branford Street.

Residents say that the road is poorly lit, which may have led to the cars not seeing the man as he crossed the street.

"Sam Fernando Road, if you look there's no street lights. They're like a mile apart, half a mile apart," said Deon Tatum, who lives nearby. "Even the buses don't stop."

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. He has not yet been identified as investigators search for family.

Neighbors believe he may have been homeless, as video shows him coming from the spot where an encampment currently sits.

"This is the homeless population over here, so it's a big possibility," Tatum said. "My condolences really."

"Karma's real, so God will deal with it," said Rose Gold, who also lives nearby.

The city of Los Angeles has a standing reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who is able to provide information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of hit-and-run drivers.

LAPD posted a video of the moments, which can be viewed on the department's YouTube page.

Anyone with additional details on the incident is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 644-8022 or (818) 644-8115.