Pedestrian dies after being struck by three hit-and-run drivers in Pacoima

A pedestrian died after he was struck by three hit-and-run drivers in Pacoima late Friday.

The man, who investigators believe to be either in his 20s or 30s, was crossing San Fernando Road, just south of Montague Street, at around 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a light-colored pickup truck traveling northbound in southbound lanes, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the man fell to the ground in northbound lanes, where he was then hit by a second car as he was trying to get up. They described that car as a light-colored full-size SUV.

The second impact sent the man flying into southbound lanes on San Fernando Road, where he was run over by a third car, which they described as a dark-colored mid-sized SUV.

All three drivers fled from the scene, failing to stop to help the victim.

Investigators say that the first and second cars were last seen heading northbound on San Fernando Road towards Osborne Street, while the third was heading southbound towards Branford Street.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

The city of Los Angeles has a standing reward of up to $50,000 for anyone who is able to provide information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of hit-and-run drivers.

Anyone with additional details on the incident is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 644-8022 or (818) 644-8115.