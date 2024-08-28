Police release video of hit-and-run that left pedestrian with serious injuries in South LA

Police release video of hit-and-run crash that left 41-year-old man severely injured in Harvard Park

Police release video of hit-and-run crash that left 41-year-old man severely injured in Harvard Park

Police release video of hit-and-run crash that left 41-year-old man severely injured in Harvard Park

Police have released surveillance footage of a hit-and-run crash that happened back in May that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

It happened on May 15 at around 8:30 p.m., when a 41-year-old man was crossing the intersection of 65th Place and Western Avenue in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was struck by the driver of a black sedan almost as soon as he stepped into the street. Instead of stopping, the driver continue to drive, leaving the pedestrian lying in the road.

Investigators say that the driver's side mirror recovered at the scene is a possible match with a 2016-2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a hospital by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department for severe injuries. His current status was not known.

As with all hit-and-run crashes in the city of Los Angeles, a standing reward is available for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of a the suspect.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (323) 421-2500.