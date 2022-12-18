Watch CBS News
Police investigating death of 69-year-old South Pasadena man

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are investigating the death of a man inside of a South Pasadena home on Friday. 

They were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Meridian Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an unconscious man. 

When they arrived, they found the man, 69, in medical distress. First responders performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His identity was withheld due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

While investigating, detectives found "several items of evidentiary value" and contacted Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to assist in the investigation. 

There was no further information provided. 

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

