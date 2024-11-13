Los Angeles Police investigate deadly Sun Valley shooting inside Ralphs grocery store

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened inside a Sun Valley Ralphs grocery store late Tuesday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two men entered the store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Roscoe Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Three other men followed them and began attacking them with pipe wrenches.

Police said one of the men who was under attack fired shots at the three assailants, who then ran out of the store.

One man was taken to the hospital after first responders located him about a mile from the store and began doing CPR on him. Police believe that man was one of the attackers. He died from his injuries.

A short time later, another man was found nearby, suffering from gunshot wounds in the leg and he was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. He is not being called a suspect, but police are talking with the man.

Police are working to locate all the people involved, and no customers or employees were injured during the mayhem inside the store. It is unclear why the initial attack happened.

"Our Sun Valley Ralphs will remain closed while the police investigation continues. The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority and every decision we make will be guided by this core Value," Ralphs said in a statement.

The store reopened some time before 8 a.m. Tuesday.