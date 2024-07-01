Police investigate man armed on Metro bus in Glendale

The intersection at Los Feliz Boulevard and San Fernando Road in Glendale is blocked off Monday morning as police and sheriff deputies respond to a call of a man with a gun on a Metro bus.

The bus was evacuated and is parked on the side of the road. Glendale police and Los Angels County sheriff deputies are at the site, as the situation is ongoing at 11:40 a.m.

With a heavy law enforcement presence, around 11:46 a.m., a man emerged from the bus and surrendered. It is not known at this time if he had a weapon on him.

This is a developing story.