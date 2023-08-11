Watch CBS News
Local

Police in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in South Bay

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The California Highway Patrol is in a slow-moving pursuit of a stolen white through the South Bay. 

Around 2:40 p.m., the pursuit originated Southbound along the 110 Freeway, near Adams Boulevard and moved to Northbound 405 Freeway from the 110 Freeway. 

The pursuit moved to 182nd Street and Kingsdale, near Hawthorne and moved into Redondo Beach around 3 p.m.

It continued to narrow roadways along Ardmore Avenue into Hermosa Beach, moving onto Southbound Pacific Coast Highway. 

The van followed traffic laws along PCH through Hermosa Beach, stopping at traffic signals. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 3:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.