Police in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in South Bay

The California Highway Patrol is in a slow-moving pursuit of a stolen white through the South Bay.

Around 2:40 p.m., the pursuit originated Southbound along the 110 Freeway, near Adams Boulevard and moved to Northbound 405 Freeway from the 110 Freeway.

The pursuit moved to 182nd Street and Kingsdale, near Hawthorne and moved into Redondo Beach around 3 p.m.

It continued to narrow roadways along Ardmore Avenue into Hermosa Beach, moving onto Southbound Pacific Coast Highway.

The van followed traffic laws along PCH through Hermosa Beach, stopping at traffic signals.