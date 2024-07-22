Police continue search for hit-and-run driver who severely injured 72-year-old woman in South LA

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who severely injured a woman in her 70s in South Los Angeles back in January.

The crash happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, as the 72-year-old woman was walking inside of a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 60th Street in the Van Ness area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that a late-model burgundy SUV was driving southbound on Eighth Avenue when it struck the woman. Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled the scene and has been outstanding since.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the incident.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (323) 421-2500.