Watch CBS News
Local News

Police continue search for hit-and-run driver who severely injured 72-year-old woman in South LA

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are still searching for the hit-and-run driver who severely injured a woman in her 70s in South Los Angeles back in January. 

The crash happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, as the 72-year-old woman was walking inside of a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 60th Street in the Van Ness area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Investigators say that a late-model burgundy SUV was driving southbound on Eighth Avenue when it struck the woman. Instead of stopping to help, the driver fled the scene and has been outstanding since. 

The woman, who remains unidentified, was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. 

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in the incident. 

Anyone with more information was asked to contact LAPD detectives at (323) 421-2500.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.