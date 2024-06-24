Police arrest dirt bike rider after chase in South LA

Dirt bike rider arrested after chase with CHP officers in South LA

Police are chasing a motorcyclist in the South Los Angeles area.

The pursuit initially began with two people riding dirt bikes that failed to yield to California Highway Patrol officers.

It remains unclear when the chase began.

With SkyCal overhead, the suspect could be seen riding alongside the CHP cruiser as he talked to officers.

At one point, an officer on the street ran out and attempted to yank the rider off the bike but the attempt was unsuccessful.

At around 10:45 p.m., after the rider continued to slowly ride along patrol cars, they were able to box him in. Officers quickly jumped out of their vehicles and grabbed him before he could back away from their trap.

The man was arrested without further incident.