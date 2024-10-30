Watch CBS News
Police chasing a stolen vehicle reckless driver

By KCAL News Staff

Los Angeles Police Department officers are in pursuit of a stolen driver on the southbound 405 Freeway near LAX.

The driver of the blue Mercedes got off the freeway in the Inglewood area, driving recklessly along La Cienega Boulevard. 

At one point, the driver drove up the 405 Freeway offramp, driving the wrong way, but continued on, back onto surface streets.

Two times, the driver went into Inglewood neighborhoods, winding around police vehicles. The driver again went up the freeway, driving the wrong way in an emergency lane along the 105 Freeway in the Hawthorne area.

Parked on the emergency lane of the 105 Freeway, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and onto the roadway's embankment. The driver, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a tote bag jogged along and hid behind an overpass wall, where officers confronted the suspect and took the person into custody. 

