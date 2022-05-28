Authorities arrest second suspect involved in ambush of CHP officer

Authorities arrested the second suspect involved in the shootout with the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tuesday.

According to LASD, the second suspect was arrested in Montebello Thursday.

The shooting happened on Ford Boulevard and Third Street in East L.A., outside of a King Taco around 9 a.m. According to authorities, a CHP officer was driving at the intersection when one of the suspects opened fire on the officer's vehicle.

"The officer sped away and requested assistance over his radio, indicating he was being shot at," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Additional law enforcement units, both from CHP and LASD responded to the officer's call. The suspects and the additional units exchanged fire.

One of the suspects was struck and was taken to the hospital. He remains hospitalized.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects at this time.