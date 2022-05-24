Officer-Involved shooting in East LA under investigation partially shuts down metro

A shooting allegedly involving law enforcement officers in East Los Angeles was under investigation Tuesday.

Due to the investigation, Metro L (Gold) Line trains are not running between the Indiana and East LA Civic Center stations, according to Metro.

Buses are shuttling riders between those stations, but passengers should anticipate delays.

Paramedics sent to Third Street and Ford Boulevard at 9:06 a.m. on a shots-fired call took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. It was unclear if the person had been shot.

Video from the scene showed the rear window of a law enforcement vehicle shattered by possible gunfire.

An investigation was underway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, but details were not immediately available.

According to the California Highway Patrol, some on-ramps and off-ramps to and from the nearby 710 Freeway were closed while the investigation was conducted.