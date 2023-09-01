Police arrest two for string of pickpocket thefts in Burbank

Police have arrested two suspects who were wanted for a series of pickpocketing thefts in Burbank over recent months.

Los Angeles residents Oscar Perdomo Flores, 48, and Maria Perdomo, 56, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and elder abuse after they were connected to a string of thefts targeting elderly people at stores.

Bail has been set at $275,000 for both suspects, who are accused of fraudulently using the credit cards they often took from people's purses and wallets.

"The suspects targeted elderly retail shoppers, stealing their wallets in distraction style thefts," Burbank police said in a statement earlier in August, when they asked the public for help in identifying the thieves. "Detectives have noted a common pattern among thieves who are targeting shoppers carrying purses or bags while shopping at local retailers. In these instances, multiple suspects will work together to distract the victim by talking to them or brushing up against them while pretending to shop for goods."

It's then that the other suspects reach into the bag or unattended purse and take the victim's wallet, police said.

"By the time the victims have realized their wallets were stolen, their credit cards have already been used at nearby businesses to make fraudulent purchases."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Burbank Police Department investigators at (818) 238-3210.