Police arrest hit-and-run suspect following brief but wild pursuit in Whittier

Hit-and-run suspect arrested following brief but wild pursuit in Whittier

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are in pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect near Whittier.

The cause of the pursuit is not immediately known.

With SkyCAL overhead, the suspect could be seen speeding at speeds up to 85 miles per hour on surface streets, driving through parking lots and on the wrong side of the road, driving without headlights and swerving through uninvolved traffic.

The suspect ran over a spike strip, incapacitating his vehicle. Despite this, he kept attempting to flee, with smoke billowing from underneath the vehicle.

After attempted to flee from a group of LASD deputies gathered behind him, the suspect pulled over, near Mulberry Drive and Ruoff Avenue, and began throwing clothes from his vehicle and screaming at law enforcement.

Just minutes later, the suspect hopped away from his vehicle, tossed his own shirt, and began throwing items from his pockets before he was swarmed by deputies and taken into custody.