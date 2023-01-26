Police announce the arrest of a 31-year-old man in South LA hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal Jan. 9 South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash that killed two young brothers and injured the mother and sister.

LAPD South Traffic Division announced Thursday that Taylor Lee Harris 31, was arrested Friday Jan. 20 in a trailer park in Desert Hot Springs. Harris is charged with two counts of murder in the hit-and-run deaths of brothers Christopher Amaya-Pineda, 13, and Damian Amaya-Pineda, 18 months,

The crash happened Jan. 9 around 8 a.m. at Main Street and 111th Place. A silver Mercedes Benz, driven by the suspect, was speeding southbound on Main Street, ran a red light when it T-boned the victim's vehicle, according to police -- which cased the victim's vehicle to run off the curb and crash into another parked vehicle.

After the crash, Harris got out of the Mercedes Benz he was driving, and ran off.

Mother Debbie Amaya, who was driving and the 16-year-old sister were both injured from the crash.

"They took like half of my life away, man," said Amaya. "That guy that did this took half of my life away."

"A mother should never bury her children," she said. "A mom should never bury her children and it hurts me so bad that I didn't just lose justone. I lost two of my sons."

Harris is being held on $4 million bail.