Pico Rivera passes anti-street takeover ordinance, allowing permanent seizure of cars

In an aggressive new stance against street takeovers, Pico Rivera is upping the penalty for anyone caught in the dangerous sideshows.

The strict ordinance will hold spectators just as accountable as the drivers performing the stunts by making it a misdemeanor to be present at any street takeover. Anyone present at the events, spectators and drivers, will have to pay $2,000 and allows the city to permanently seize any cars daughter either doing donuts or blocking intersections at the events.

"I don't think anybody's going to be passing around the hat for $2,000 fines and/or trying to recuperate their car when it gets seized," said Pico Rivera Councilman Gustavo Camacho.

Camacho also said that the city is also waiting for more guidance from Sacramento to further their crackdown on street takeovers.

"We've been actually waiting on Sacramento to enact more rules that gives us more tools," said Camacho. "They've been slow in the process so many cities are just taking their own approach."

The sideshows have become a dangerous nuisance for communities all over Los Angeles County, especially in Compton.

"These kids are running our town and vandalizing our streets," Cindi Enamorado said during a recent town hall meeting.

Enamorado's brother, 27-year-old engineer Raymond Olivares was on a walk with his high school sweetheart Maria Rivas Cruz, 27, when they were run over by a man fleeing from a nearby street takeover last December, according to deputies. Rivas Cruz continues to recover from the crash.

After desperate pleas from Enamorado and other residents, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol initiated a harsh crackdown on street takeovers. The increased enforcement seemed to have a positive effect, driving down the number of takeovers, according to the city.

Camacho believes that Pico Rivera's new ordinance will serve as a model for other cities.

"I can definitely see a lot more cities following our lead," he said.