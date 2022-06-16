PG&E, SoCal Edison ordered to pay millions in fines over 2020 public safety power shutoffs

State regulators are hitting several electricity providers with millions of dollars in fines for public safety power shutoffs that left millions in the dark in 2020.

The California Public Utilities Commission issued an order Wednesday imposing $22 million fines on Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Southern California Edison, and San Diego Gas & Electric for violations related to public safety shutoffs that occurred in 2020. The utilities, along with PacificCorp, were also ordered to take specific corrective actions

PG&E was hit with the biggest fine, $12 million. SoCal Edison was ordered to pay $10 million, while San Diego Gas & Electric was fined $24,000.

Public safety power shutoffs were designed to reduce the risk of wildfire caused by electric equipment when strong winds are forecast. A number of large fires in California have been linked to electrical equipment, including the recent Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel that burned several multimillion dollar homes.

In 2020, there were 26 public safety power shutoffs events across the service areas of the four utilities. The CPUC's Safety and Enforcement Division's analysis of those public safety power shutoffs uncovered multiple violations of its guidelines, including failing notify all customers of the impending loss of power, not giving enough notice of de-energization, and informing regulators that power was restored before all circuits had been re-energized.

"There is no evidence that there was any physical or economic harm because of the lack of notification," regulators said in regards to PG&E's conduct. "However, the number of customers affected by the lack of reporting is troubling."

The action was the first time the CPUC used an Administrative Enforcement Order.